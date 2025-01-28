Shaquille O’Neal #33, Center for the Louisiana State University Fighting Tigers dunks the ball through the hoop during the NCAA Southeastern Conference college basketball game against the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions on 17th December 1991 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. The LSU Fighting Tigers won the game 101 – 64. (Photo by Brad Messina/Allsport/Getty Images)

March Madness is coming. It always does. And it always delivers as the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is one of the best sporting events of the year. It is actually one of the few things the NCAA does well. But its success is also part of its problem. A lot of people don't pay attention to college basketball until March. Plus the best players change every year because they go pro after one or two years of school.

Never the less, March Madness is coming and we got a sneak preview last night with Iowa State at Arizona. Caleb Love heaved a three point shot from beyond half court at the buzzer to send the game into overtime in front of a frenzied crowd. Arizona went on to win 86-75.

MARCH MADNESS IS COMING!

Other teams you better start paying attention to include Duke and freshman star Cooper Flagg. This team looks like its headed for a top seed in the tournament.

Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans have won 12 in a row. The last time his team did that they went to the Final Four.

But the true depth in college basketball resides in football country...in the SEC. The top ten teams in the conference are all ranked in the AP Top 25! You can forget about the Iron Bowl in football because Auburn and Alabama have the best basketball teams in this conference. Auburn, led by the likable Bruce Pearl is 18-1 and ranked number one in the country. And Alabama is ranked 4th led by senior guard Mark Sears. Alabama head coach Nate Oats may have taken this job as a career stepping stone but he has turned the gig into something he may never leave. For our Florida audience, the Gators are for real too and have a shot at a top seed in March.

Selection Sunday is March 16th. The 2025 men's tournament begins March 18 in Dayton with the First Four. And the Final Four concludes April 5th and 7th in San Antonio. We only have one more football game left (the Super Bowl, of course). Then it's "game on," as we head toward March.