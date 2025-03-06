FSU Football’s Recruiting Success Powered by Director McCormack’s Personal Touch

At Florida State University, Maddy McCormack runs the complex world of football recruiting. She smoothly handles visits for dozens of athletes and their families while putting together a detailed year-round game plan.

Now in her third year, she takes care of everything — from booking flights to showing prospects around campus. Her careful attention to detail perfectly matches Head Coach Mike Norvell's hands-on recruiting approach.

Working with FSU's staff, McCormack creates personalized visits for each prospect. She connects potential players with academic advisors, plans facility tours, and arranges key meetings across campus.

“If two schools are offering the same NIL opportunities, a player is going to choose the one that feels like home,” McCormack told FSU News. “That's where FSU thrives — we're not just checking boxes or going through the motions. We're making sure every player who visits feels like part of the family.”

Born in New York, she moved frequently as a child while her parents fixed up houses. When her family finally put down roots in Connecticut, sports quickly became her passion.

Her experience in gymnastics and ice hockey helped shape her love of athletics.