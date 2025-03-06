ACC Unveils TV Ratings-Based Revenue Model in Settlement with Florida State, Clemson

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has proposed a new way to share money — one that links payouts to TV ratings over five years. This change hopes to end the legal fights that broke out with member schools over media rights worth hundreds of millions. Florida State and Clemson argue they should have television rights if they leave the conference.

Unlike before, this system gives schools with more viewers bigger shares of the conference's media money. This would help increase revenue for schools like Florida State.

Media revenue jumped from $288.6 million to $481.7 million between 2018 and 2023. Yet, these numbers still leave the ACC trailing both the Big Ten and SEC in overall earnings.