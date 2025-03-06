Three Florida State Players Make All-ACC First Team, First Time Since 2013

Making history, Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, Makayla Timpson, and O'Mariah Gordon earned spots on the 2025 All-ACC First Team on March 4. The Seminoles haven't had three players receive this honor since 2013.

Together, these three powerhouses average 59.4 points per game. They're one of just two teams nationwide with three players each scoring more than 16 points.

Latson leads all NCAA Division I scorers, averaging 25.4 points per game. She reached 2,000 career points this season — becoming the quickest FSU player to hit this milestone and only the third ACC player to accomplish it in three years. Latson is still in the running for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, while being considered for the Wooden, Wade, and Naismith Trophies.

Timpson, grabbing her third All-Defensive Team nod, puts up 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. She blocked 91 shots, breaking the school record.