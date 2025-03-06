ContestsEvents

Three Florida State Players Make All-ACC First Team, First Time Since 2013

Rebecca Allen
Ta'Niya Latson #00 of the Florida State Seminoles shoots over Ugonne Onyiah #0 of the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion on January 12, 2025 in Berkeley, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Making history, Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, Makayla Timpson, and O'Mariah Gordon earned spots on the 2025 All-ACC First Team on March 4. The Seminoles haven't had three players receive this honor since 2013.

Together, these three powerhouses average 59.4 points per game. They're one of just two teams nationwide with three players each scoring more than 16 points.

Latson leads all NCAA Division I scorers, averaging 25.4 points per game. She reached 2,000 career points this season — becoming the quickest FSU player to hit this milestone and only the third ACC player to accomplish it in three years. Latson is still in the running for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, while being considered for the Wooden, Wade, and Naismith Trophies.

Timpson, grabbing her third All-Defensive Team nod, puts up 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. She blocked 91 shots, breaking the school record.

Gordon had her standout year, getting her first All-ACC recognition by averaging 16.3 points per game. She ranks second in the conference for assist/turnover ratio with a 2.76 and scored a career-high 34 points against Miami.

ACCbasketballFlorida State
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
The Atlantic Coast Conference logo
NCAAACC Unveils TV Ratings-Based Revenue Model in Settlement with Florida State, ClemsonRebecca Allen
Brock Glenn #11 of the Florida State Seminoles hands the ball off to Lawrance Toafili
NCAAFSU Football’s Recruiting Success Powered by Director McCormack’s Personal TouchRebecca Allen
TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 29: Florida State Seminoles fans cheer during a game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida.
College FootballFSU’s $265 Million Stadium Makeover on Track for 2025 Alabama GameRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect