Florida’s College Football Teams Ranked: Miami Leads State After 10-3 Season

The University of Florida is leading the way for Florida's football teams in 2025. The Gators pulled off four straight wins for an 8-5 record, with promising QB DJ Lagway joining their roster.



The Miami Hurricanes are second on Florida's college football landscape. With an impressive 10-3 record in 2024, they've moved ahead of the state's six other Football Bowl Subdivision teams in 2025's preseason rankings.

Landing quarterback Carson Beck from Georgia has supercharged Miami's offense.

Even after a dismal 2-10 season in 2024, Florida State University comes in third on the list. Mike Norvell shook things up, bringing in new defensive coaches to rebuild their strategy.

In fourth place, the University of South Florida managed a solid 7-6 record. They're banking on QB Byrum Brown to lead the way, while Coach Golesh tackles their defensive issues.

The University of Central Florida comes in fifth place, with a 4-8 season in 2024. Scott Frost picked up QB Tayven Jackson from the transfer portal, hoping to piece his team back together.

Florida Atlantic University's rough 3-9 season lands them sixth. New head coach Zach Kittley is counting on quarterback Caden Veltkamp to jumpstart their lifeless offense.