Panthers @ Kings: Game Preview, Odds, and Betting Trends for January 22, 2025

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 14: Anton Lundell #15 of the Florida Panthers celebrates after shooting the game winning goal in a shootout against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on January 14, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. The Florida Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in a shootout. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Panthers and Kings, tied at 55 points, clash on January 22, 2025. Florida's nine-game streak meets L.A.'s head-to-head dominance in a playoff battle. Both teams are desperate to gain the upper hand as the playoff race heats up, making this a pivotal matchup. With key players on both sides battling injuries, the game could hinge on depth and special teams performance.

Spread

Panthers -185

Kings +154

Moneyline

Panthers -105

Kings +105

Total

The over/under is set at 5.5 goals, aligning with both teams' trends. The Panthers have scored 146 goals this season, led by Sam Reinhart (24 goals, 51 points), Matthew Tkachuk (26 goals, 40 points), and Aleksander Barkov (27 goals, 38 points). However, defensive weaknesses persist, with 142 goals allowed and a team save percentage of .886.

Head-to-head, these teams also average 5.5 goals per game. Inconsistent goaltending from Spencer Knight (2.60 GAA, .897 SV%) and Sergei Bobrovsky (2.86 GAA, .896 SV%), along with potential offensive disruptions from Tkachuk's (day-to-day) injury, may impact the total.

Panthers vs. Kings Betting Trends

Florida's nine-game win streak demonstrates their ability to exceed expectations, bolstered by a 12-9-2 home record.

With strong defensive play and a solid away presence, the Kings are a viable choice as underdogs.

Panthers currently on a nine-game win streak, their longest in recent years.

Kings 4-1 in the last five games

Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad (Defenseman): Undisclosed injury – Day-to-day.

Matthew Tkachuk (Left Wing): Knee injury – Day-to-day.

Niko Mikkola (Defenseman): Upper body injury – Day-to-day.

Jonah Gadjovich (Left Wing): Upper body injury – Day-to-day.

Jesper Boqvist (Center): Upper body injury – Day-to-day.

Los Angeles Kings

Alex Laferriere (Right Wing): Upper body injury – Day-to-day.

Joel Edmundson (Defenseman): Upper body injury – Day-to-day.

Kyle Burroughs (Defenseman): Personal reasons – Out for the matchup.

Panthers vs Kings Predictions and Picks

Florida's nine-game win streak meets L.A.'s head-to-head dominance, winning four of the last five matchups. Florida boasts a 27-17-3 record, performing well both at home (13-9-2) and on the road (14-8-1). Los Angeles stands at 25-14-5, proving their ability to excel in tight contests. Florida's lethal 31.0% power play on the road could be decisive against a Kings penalty kill missing Joel Edmundson. Favor Florida (-185), but the Kings (+154) offer value.