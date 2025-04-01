Panthers vs Canadiens Odds, Spreads and Total

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – MARCH 30: The Montreal Canadiens celebrate an empty net goal by Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on March 30, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. The Canadiens defeated the Panthers 4-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Florida is 44-26-3 and tied for second in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers are only three points behind the division leader with nine games remaining. Recently, they have alternated wins and losses, aiming to make a strong push for the division title and better playoff seeding.

Montreal is 34-30-9 and sits fifth in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are currently tied with the New York Rangers for the second wild-card spot. For the first time in several games, Montreal's defense put together a strong performance, and they will look to maintain that trend for the rest of the season.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+135)

Canadiens +1.5 (-161)

Moneyline

Panthers -190

Canadiens +158

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on April 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Canadiens Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Florida's last 13 games.

Florida is 12-6 SU in their last 18 games.

Florida is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Montreal.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Montreal's last 7 games.

Montreal is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

Montreal is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Panthers vs Canadiens Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Out

Montreal Canadiens

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW - Out

Panthers vs Canadiens Predictions and Picks

The Panthers face the Canadiens in this Atlantic Division matchup. Florida is 5-5 in its last ten games and 20-15-1 on the road. They also rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with a +35 goal differential. Recently, they have had some favorable puck luck with overtime and shootout wins but have also suffered multiple-goal losses in road games.

In their last game against Montreal, the Panthers allowed goals in every period and were outscored 2-0 in the third. Florida outshot the Canadiens 26-22 and outhit them 32-19 but struggled on special teams, going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. They will need to improve in those areas and generate more shots on net.

The Canadiens are 4-3-3 in their last ten games and have a perfect 3-0 record against the Panthers this season, winning all three matchups by at least two goals. They recently snapped a five-game losing streak and must keep the momentum going as the wild-card race tightens.

In their last meeting with Florida, Montreal never trailed, and rookie star Lane Hutson assisted on three of the four goals. The Canadiens dominated in faceoffs, winning 31-22, and capitalized on special teams, going 2-for-3 on the power play. They played well on both ends of the ice and will look to continue their season-long success against the Panthers.

Best Bet: Under