Utah vs. Panthers Odds, Spreads, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 22: Goalie Vitek Vanecek #41 of the Florida Panthers tends the net against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on March 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Following a tough 8-0 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Utah Hockey Club (32-29-11) gets back on the ice less than 24 hours later to face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida rides a six-game home winning streak and might see the debut of forward Brad Marchand, acquired from the Boston Bruins on March 7. Marchand, who has 21 goals and 26 assists this season, is expected to join the second line alongside Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich.

Clayton Keller leads Utah's offense with 24 goals and 54 assists. In the team's recent loss to Tampa Bay, Utah managed 25 shots on goal but couldn't find the back of the net against Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Utah's goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who carries a 21-19-6 record and a 2.56 goals-against average, will face a tough challenge in Florida's offense, which averages 3.15 goals per game.

Spread

Utah +1.5 (-132)

Panthers -1.5 (+111)

Moneyline

Utah +197

Panthers -242

Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Utah vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Utah has gone 4-6-0 against the spread in the last 10 games, 4-4-2 straight up.

Panthers have two wins against the spread. In their last 10 games, they went 6-4-0 overall.

Utah has gone OVER in six of their last 10 outings.

Florida has hit the OVER in three of the past 10 games.

Utah has won 11 of 34 times when playing as the underdog.

Florida is 36-22 when playing as the moneyline favorite this season.

Utah vs. Panthers Injury Reports

Utah

Tij Iginla, C - Out

Panthers

Brad Marchand - Day-to-day, Upper body

Dmitry Kulikov - Out, Upper body

Utah vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

"This NHL game sees the Panthers favored in terms of odds. One reason is an experienced line of scoring options facing a rookie goaltender who in his only appearance this calendar year gave up four goals on 28 shots in relief. The Panthers are scoring 3.15 goals per game this year as well. Take the Panthers in this one." — Bryan Logan, ClutchPoints

"The Utah Hockey Club is coming in playing good, but in this game here the Hockey Club is playing on the road and facing a Panthers team that is playing strong on their home ice. Look for the Panthers to be able to secure the win with their better home ice playing, but also with a strong offensive showing. Final Score Prediction, Florida Panthers win 5-3." — Kim Smith, Picks & Parlays