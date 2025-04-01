Lightning vs Islanders Odds, Spreads and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 30: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning stops a shot from Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders in the third period during a game at Amalie Arena on March 30, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to extend their winning streak to four games.

Tampa Bay is 43-25-5 and sits second in the Atlantic Division, just three points behind first-place Toronto with nine games remaining. Two of their last three wins have been dominant blowouts, and they have scored at least five goals in three consecutive games.

New York is 32-31-10 and ranks sixth in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have lost five straight games but remain only three points out of the second wild-card spot with nine games to go. While the offense has been productive, the defense has struggled, allowing five or more goals in three consecutive games.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+146)

Islanders +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Lightning -172

Islanders +143

Total

OVER 6 (-115)

UNDER 6 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Islanders Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay's last 5 games.

Tampa Bay is 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against the NY Islanders.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of the NY Islanders' last 8 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of the NY Islanders' last 5 games at home.

NY Islanders are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

Lightning vs Islanders Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

None

New York Islanders

None

Lightning vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

The Lightning battle the Islanders in this Atlantic vs. Metropolitan Division matchup. Tampa Bay is 6-3-1 in their last ten games and they have the second-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference at 69. The Bolts are the second-best offense in the league and top ten in goals against and special teams play.

In their last game, they beat the Islanders 5-3. Tampa Bay scored three goals in the first period and scored in every period. Despite being outshot 38-24 and outhit 30-14, the Lightning were able to capitalize on their grade A scoring chances. Nikita Kucherov was the first star and tallied one goal and three assists. Tampa will try to tighten up the defense and keep the scoring going, as they play the Islanders on the road.

The Islanders are 3-4-3 in their last ten games and have a -23 goal differential. New York is 17-14-5 at home and this will be their third game in four nights. Their special teams play is ranked almost at the bottom of the league and their goals scored and goals against is average to below average.

In their last game, New York lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4. The Islanders showed a lot of fight in this one. They were down 2-0 in the first period and came back to tie it. New York was down 4-3 in the third, tied it up again, but ended up still losing the game. The Islanders outshot Carolina 31-30 and outhit them 23-8. NY was 1 for 5 on the power play and the penalty kill was 3 for 4. The Islanders will try to clean up the defense and not chase the game.

Best Bet: Over