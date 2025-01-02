Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against Kaden Elliss #55 of the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

What is more important? Individual records or wins? Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who crossed the 2000 yards rushing threshold last weekend, is a mere 101 yards shy of Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's single season rushing mark set in 1984. Barkley will sit out this weekend's season finale in order to stay healthy for the playoffs. The Eagles post-season seeding is set so they have nothing new to play for in this weekend's game vs the Giants. Oh, the Giants... Barkley's former team. It would have been cool to break the record vs the team that discarded him. Oh well.

On one hand, sitting out until the playoffs is probably the smart move to make here. What if Barkley injures himself going for the record? What if he were not available for the playoffs? On the other hand, when an athlete is this close to greatness, shouldn't you and your team mates try to get you a record? A record that has stood for 40 years! But there is always an asterisk with these marks. Dickerson set his record in a 16 game season. Today's NFL players play 17 games.

All in all sitting Barkley is probably the right thing to do.

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS OR WINS

Individual records or wins? Compare that to what Cam Ward did last week for the University of Miami. He broke the all time college football touchdown passes mark, opted out of the second half and watched his team lose to Iowa State 42-41.

This week Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans needs 85 yards to reach 1000 yards receiving for the 11th straight year. That mark would tie him with all-time great Jerry Rice. Evans is in catch up mode because he missed a bunch of games due to injury this season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has admitted he's been looking to get Evans the ball for that record. But achieving that record would go a long way toward helping the Bucs win as they go down to the wire trying to win the NFC South.