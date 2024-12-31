Boqvist Scores Twice as Panthers Break Scoring Slump, Take Down Rangers 5-3

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Gustav Forsling #42 of the Florida Panthers skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jesper Boqvist powered the Florida Panthers to a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers Tuesday night with two big goals, helping the team end their two-game scoreless stretch at home.

The victory came at a crucial moment for Florida. With just 8:22 remaining in a close third period, Jesper buried one off a nice pass from his brother Adam - a goal that would put the game away.

"Amazing. A dream come true again. We're living the dream here. We're having a lot of fun. Super thankful to be here," said Jesper Boqvist to NHL.com.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky stonewalled the Rangers with 33 saves. Many came at key moments when the team needed them most. "Sergei was outstanding tonight. He's been very, very good. I think his last nine or 10 starts he's fantastic for us," Paul Maurice told NHL.com.

The Panthers found their scoring touch with goals from Eetu Luostarinen, Aleksander Barkov, and Mackie Samoskevich. Uvis Balinskis helped set up two goals while Gustav Forsling got in front of five shots.

New York's rough patch continued as they dropped their seventh game in eight tries. Chris Kreider scored on a power play halfway through the third. Filip Chytil and Ryan Lindgren also picked up goals.

For the Rangers, Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves. Adam Fox picked up another assist, bringing his season total to 27. The Rangers have hit a slump, winning only four of their last 19 games.

The game was special for Artemi Panarin. He reached 500 points quicker than any Ranger in history, doing it in 384 games. Only 13 other players in team history have hit this mark.

At the face-off circle, Barkov showed his dominance by winning 12 of 19 draws. The Panthers jumped out early, scoring in the first five minutes - something they've managed 12 times this season.