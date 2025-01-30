FSW Softball Aims To Reclaim Title After Dropping to Seventh in 2024

Florida Southwestern's softball team kicks off their 2025 season ranked seventh in the nation, after falling from their impressive three-year run of national championships from 2021 to 2023.

The roster features mostly new talent — 15 newcomers joining eight returning players. Coach Robert Iamurri leads this blend of talent to Madeira Beach on Jan. 28 for the JUCO Kickoff Classic.

“Depth-wise and choice-wise, we have a good base," Iamurri said to NBC2 News. "So, we'll have our great moments, and I think we're going to have a few of our bad moments as far as growing pains with 15 freshmen.”

Local star pitcher Zoe Yzaguirre brings her state championship skills to the team. She'll team up with second-year ace Emily Allegood as they push for another championship run.

“Each new year, you come with a new team, and it's a new start," Allegood told NBC2 News. "We're really raw, really talented. So I think this is going to be a good year.”