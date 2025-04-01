UConn Makes NCAA Record 24th Final Four After Beating USC 78-64

UConn's women's basketball team made history by reaching their record-breaking 24th Final Four appearance. They beat USC 78-64 in the Elite Eight, adding another impressive milestone to NCAA basketball history.

Star player Paige Bueckers led the way with 31 points, following her amazing 40-point showing in the Sweet 16. Freshman Sarah Strong showed up big with 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

"We've been through so much adversity as individuals, as a team, and how much it's brought us together, how much it's made us stronger," said Bueckers to CBS Sports.

The win was their 28th double-digit victory this season. They managed this with just eight players on their roster, after losing key player Azzi Fudd to a season-ending ACL injury.

USC played without their star JuJu Watkins, who hurt her ACL in round two. Before getting injured, Watkins was one of the favorites for national player of the year.

Following their usual approach, Coach Geno Auriemma's team didn't cut down the nets after winning the Elite Eight. With 11 championships already, they're focused on the bigger prize ahead.

They've now made the Sweet 16 for 29 straight years. Every year Bueckers has played, the team has made it to the Final Four, even with her missing time due to injuries.