Top Seeds Make History: All No. 1 Teams Advance to NCAA Final Four in San Antonio

Diana Beasley
Head coach Todd Golden of the Florida Gators lifts the West Regional Championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders
For only the second time in tournament history, all No. 1 seeds have made it to the NCAA men's basketball Final Four. The Alamodome will host Florida against Auburn and Houston versus Duke on April 5.

Each game features teams with different playing styles going head-to-head. In an all-SEC matchup, Florida's high-powered offense takes on Auburn's lock-down defense. Meanwhile, Houston's deadly shooting goes up against Duke's tough defenders.

The Cougars are dangerous from three-point range, leading the nation with an impressive 39.84% shooting percentage from deep. Their sharpshooter L.J. Cryer knocks down nearly three threes per game.

Duke can also light it up from outside, shooting 38.48% on threes - ranking 11th nationally. Their defense will try to shut down Houston's outside shooting game.

The Duke-Houston matchup has ESPN's experts divided. Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf pick Duke to win 70-68 and 74-70, while Joe Lunardi thinks Houston will take it 75-70.

The rivalry between conference foes adds intensity to the Florida-Auburn game. The Gators love to push the pace, but Auburn's defense has been rock solid throughout the tournament.

Florida gets the nod from all of ESPN's analysts. Borzello calls it 82-79, Lunardi predicts 85-80, and Medcalf sees an 88-84 win.

The Alamodome hosts its fifth Final Four since 2018, with champions being crowned on April 7.

