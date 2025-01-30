ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

FSU Struggles with QB Recruiting, Turns to Transfer Portal

Diana Beasley
Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium

FSU can't seem to land elite high school quarterbacks, forcing the football program to look more heavily at the transfer portal for talent at the quarterback position.

The team landed Boston College's Thomas Castellanos from the portal. This move reflects how FSU has shifted away from pursuing high school prospects after struggling to keep their commitments.

Over the last five years, Coach Norvell's staff brought several young quarterbacks to campus, but most transferred out with limited playing time. Jordan Travis remains the lone success story, matching the impact last seen with Jameis Winston.

This trend isn't unique to FSU — major programs across the country now prefer proven transfer QBs instead of spending years developing young talent. It's transformed how teams build their rosters.

The quarterback situation for FSU in 2026 remains unclear. Future success hinges on finding the right balance between high school recruits and transfer additions.

Florida StateMike Norvell
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Softball in a softball field in California mountains, Baseball field
NCAAFSW Softball Aims To Reclaim Title After Dropping to Seventh in 2024Diana Beasley
Sherwood Brown #25 of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles goes up against the Florida Gators during the South Regional Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
NCAAFGCU Names Five Athletes to 2025 Hall of Fame ClassDiana Beasley
March Madness is coming
college basketballMarch Madness Is ComingCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect