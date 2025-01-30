FSU Struggles with QB Recruiting, Turns to Transfer Portal

FSU can't seem to land elite high school quarterbacks, forcing the football program to look more heavily at the transfer portal for talent at the quarterback position.

The team landed Boston College's Thomas Castellanos from the portal. This move reflects how FSU has shifted away from pursuing high school prospects after struggling to keep their commitments.

Over the last five years, Coach Norvell's staff brought several young quarterbacks to campus, but most transferred out with limited playing time. Jordan Travis remains the lone success story, matching the impact last seen with Jameis Winston.

This trend isn't unique to FSU — major programs across the country now prefer proven transfer QBs instead of spending years developing young talent. It's transformed how teams build their rosters.