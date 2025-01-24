Lightning vs. Blackhawks: Game Preview, Odds and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night, playing on the Blackhawks' home turf at United Center in Chicago. Tampa Bay is looking tough right now at 3rd in the Atlantic Division with 51 points, while Chicago is just a little behind at 8th in the Central Division with a strong 31 points. In their last five games, the Lightning have come away with three wins and just two losses. The Blackhawks only have a single win in their last five games, with four losses for the team, making this a big game for Chicago.
These teams haven't taken to the ice together since November 2023 when they played at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Lightning walked away winners that night with a 4-2 score. Although the Blackhawks haven't had a solid start to the year, their win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights proves they have a chance at victory over the Tampa Bay team.
Spread
- Lightning -1.5 (+115)
- Blackhawks +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Lightning -220
- Blackhawks +180
Total
- OVER +6 (-110)
- UNDER +6 (-110)
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends
- The Lighting are 3-2 ATS in their last five games
- Lightning is over 5-2 in their last 7 games as a road underdog of +201 or greater
- Lightning is over 3-1-1 in their last 5 games against a team with a losing record
- Blackhawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Blackhawks are 10-42 in their last 52 games as an underdog of +201 or greater
- Over is 9-3-1 in Blackhawks last 13 games as a home favorite of -151 to -200
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Lightning
- Erik Cernak, D—Undisclosed, questionable
- Janis Moser, D—Lower body, out
Chicago Blackhawks
- Jason Dickinson, C—Illness, questionable
- Patrick Maroon, LW—Back, questionable
- Craig Smith, C—Back, out
- Connor Murphy, D—Groin, out
- Laurent Brossoit, G—Knee, out
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Predictions and Picks
In the last 10 games where the Tampa Bay Lightning went head-to-head with the Chicago Blackhawks, the Lighting came out victorious with a 9-1 ATS. However, with the upcoming match scheduled for their home turf, the Chicago Blackhawks could pull off a win, but they're definitely the underdog in this matchup. Key players to watch on the Tampa Bay side of the arena are Nikita Kucherov, who recently had his 600th assist and Jake Guentzel who currently has 24 goals and 23 assists.
If you're rooting for the Blackhawks, keep your eye on Connor Bedard who scored four goals against the Lightning in his rookie year. Tyler Bertuzzi is another player to watch on the Blackhawks team. He currently has 17 goals and 10 assists under his belt.