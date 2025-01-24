Lightning vs. Blackhawks: Game Preview, Odds and Predictions

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 03: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Erik Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle for control of the puck during the second period at United Center on January 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night, playing on the Blackhawks' home turf at United Center in Chicago. Tampa Bay is looking tough right now at 3rd in the Atlantic Division with 51 points, while Chicago is just a little behind at 8th in the Central Division with a strong 31 points. In their last five games, the Lightning have come away with three wins and just two losses. The Blackhawks only have a single win in their last five games, with four losses for the team, making this a big game for Chicago.

These teams haven't taken to the ice together since November 2023 when they played at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Lightning walked away winners that night with a 4-2 score. Although the Blackhawks haven't had a solid start to the year, their win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights proves they have a chance at victory over the Tampa Bay team.

Spread

Lightning -1.5 (+115)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Lightning -220

Blackhawks +180

Total

OVER +6 (-110)

UNDER +6 (-110)

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

The Lighting are 3-2 ATS in their last five games

Lightning is over 5-2 in their last 7 games as a road underdog of +201 or greater

Lightning is over 3-1-1 in their last 5 games against a team with a losing record

Blackhawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Blackhawks are 10-42 in their last 52 games as an underdog of +201 or greater

Over is 9-3-1 in Blackhawks last 13 games as a home favorite of -151 to -200

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Cernak, D—Undisclosed, questionable

Janis Moser, D—Lower body, out

Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Dickinson, C—Illness, questionable

Patrick Maroon, LW—Back, questionable

Craig Smith, C—Back, out

Connor Murphy, D—Groin, out

Laurent Brossoit, G—Knee, out

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Predictions and Picks

In the last 10 games where the Tampa Bay Lightning went head-to-head with the Chicago Blackhawks, the Lighting came out victorious with a 9-1 ATS. However, with the upcoming match scheduled for their home turf, the Chicago Blackhawks could pull off a win, but they're definitely the underdog in this matchup. Key players to watch on the Tampa Bay side of the arena are Nikita Kucherov, who recently had his 600th assist and Jake Guentzel who currently has 24 goals and 23 assists.