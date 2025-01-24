ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Lightning vs. Blackhawks: Game Preview, Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Lightning v Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 03: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Erik Cernak #81 of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle for control of the puck during the second period at United Center on January 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night, playing on the Blackhawks' home turf at United Center in Chicago. Tampa Bay is looking tough right now at 3rd in the Atlantic Division with 51 points, while Chicago is just a little behind at 8th in the Central Division with a strong 31 points. In their last five games, the Lightning have come away with three wins and just two losses. The Blackhawks only have a single win in their last five games, with four losses for the team, making this a big game for Chicago.

These teams haven't taken to the ice together since November 2023 when they played at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Lightning walked away winners that night with a 4-2 score. Although the Blackhawks haven't had a solid start to the year, their win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights proves they have a chance at victory over the Tampa Bay team.

Spread

  • Lightning -1.5 (+115)
  • Blackhawks +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

  • Lightning -220
  • Blackhawks +180

Total

  • OVER +6 (-110)
  • UNDER +6 (-110)
  • The Lighting are 3-2 ATS in their last five games
  • Lightning is over 5-2 in their last 7 games as a road underdog of +201 or greater
  • Lightning is over 3-1-1 in their last 5 games against a team with a losing record
  • Blackhawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
  • Blackhawks are 10-42 in their last 52 games as an underdog of +201 or greater
  • Over is 9-3-1 in Blackhawks last 13 games as a home favorite of -151 to -200

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Erik Cernak, D—Undisclosed, questionable
  • Janis Moser, D—Lower body, out

Chicago Blackhawks

  • Jason Dickinson, C—Illness, questionable
  • Patrick Maroon, LW—Back, questionable
  • Craig Smith, C—Back, out
  • Connor Murphy, D—Groin, out
  • Laurent Brossoit, G—Knee, out

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Predictions and Picks

In the last 10 games where the Tampa Bay Lightning went head-to-head with the Chicago Blackhawks, the Lighting came out victorious with a 9-1 ATS. However, with the upcoming match scheduled for their home turf, the Chicago Blackhawks could pull off a win, but they're definitely the underdog in this matchup. Key players to watch on the Tampa Bay side of the arena are Nikita Kucherov, who recently had his 600th assist and Jake Guentzel who currently has 24 goals and 23 assists.

If you're rooting for the Blackhawks, keep your eye on Connor Bedard who scored four goals against the Lightning in his rookie year. Tyler Bertuzzi is another player to watch on the Blackhawks team. He currently has 17 goals and 10 assists under his belt.

Chicago Blackhawkstampa bay lightning
Related Stories
Portland Trail Blazers v Orlando Magic
SportsTrailblazers vs Magic: Game Preview, Odds, and Betting Trends for January 23, 2025
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Emirates NBA Cup
SportsHeat vs. Bucks: Predictions, Odds, and Injury Reports for January 23, 2025 Showdown
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: (BROADCAST-OUT) Olympian Vincent Hancock of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
SportsSouthwest Florida Sports Teams Take Multiple Championships in Historic 2024Diana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect