Southwest Florida Sports Teams Take Multiple Championships in Historic 2024

Diana Beasley
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: (BROADCAST-OUT) Olympian Vincent Hancock of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Olympian Vincent Hancock of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.

In an incredible year, southwest Florida's sports programs took home five major championships. The Everblades won their third Kelly Cup, while Florida Southwestern State College's volleyball team secured a national championship.

FSW's dominant volleyball team rolled through the season with an impressive 26-1 record. Led by Victoria Zibecchi and Izzy Collier, the team powered past competitors to earn their third title.

The success continued at the high school level. Evangelical Christian School's softball team surprised everyone by winning their first state title. At the same time, DCS girls basketball and Barron Collier boys tennis climbed to the top of state rankings.

Florida Gulf Coast University women's basketball continued to dominate the Atlantic Sun Conference, taking their eighth straight title. Meanwhile, Colin Hargus stepped in as the new athletic director.

On the international stage, local athletes shined in Paris. Vincent Hancock grabbed gold and silver in skeet shooting. Jeremiah Davis competed in long jump, while Malacchi Esdale competed in rugby.

Spring training brought baseball action as the Rays, Red Sox, and Twins practiced on local fields. Despite a good season, the Mighty Mussels, a local minor league team, fell short of championship glory.

A new team joined the mix when Naples FC launched their program. They're actively recruiting players to join them on the pitch.

Young athletes took the spotlight as Naples hosted the FBU National Championship, bringing in promising talent from across the nation.

The year finished strong at the Southwest Florida High School Sports Awards, where top athletes received well-deserved recognition.

