Trailblazers vs Magic: Game Preview, Odds, and Betting Trends for January 23, 2025

Tonight's Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic matchup is set for 7:00 PM ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. The Trail Blazers enter this contest with a disappointing 13-27 record (.325 win percentage), placing them 13th in the Western Conference. The Magic hold a 23-19 record (.548 win percentage) and boast a solid home record of 14-7. The betting trends also tell a compelling story: Portland is 34-39 against the spread (ATS) this season, while Orlando has been more consistent at 48-26 ATS. Looking to place your bets? Here's what you should keep in mind:

Spread

Magic -15.5 (-115)

Orlando must win by more than 15.5 points to cover

Magic are 48-26 ATS this season

Trail Blazers are 34-39 ATS this season

Moneyline

The moneyline odds heavily favor the Magic to win outright (92.9%). Here's why:

Magic have a home-court advantage, with a record of 14-7 at home.

Trail Blazers have a dismal away record of 5-16.

Magic hold a record of 23-19 over the season, while Trail Blazers sit at 13-27.

Trail Blazers lead the matchup with a head-to-head record of 40-29 over the Magic in 69 games played.

Given these factors, Magic may be a safe bet for this game, especially considering their strong home record and the Trail Blazers' ongoing struggles this season.

Total

The over/under total is set at 210.5 points. This figure reflects expectations about the combined scoring output of both teams based on their offensive and defensive performances throughout the season.

Orlando Magic:

Magic are struggling offensively, averaging 104.5 points per game, which ranks them 30th in the league.

Defensively, they've been exceptional, allowing only 111.3 points per game, ranking 6th-best in the NBA. This strong defense has kept games low-scoring, contributing to their ability to limit opponents.

Portland Trail Blazers:

Trail Blazers have also faced difficulties on offense, scoring an average of 107.9 points per game, placing them at 26th in the league.

They rank poorly defensively as well, allowing an average of 116.9 points per game, which is 24th in the league. This combination of weak offense and defense suggests a propensity for higher-scoring games.

In their last five games, the Trail Blazers have averaged 106.2 points per game, while Magic have struggled even more, averaging only 99.0 points per game. This trend raises questions about whether both teams can surpass the over/under total. Bettors might consider the under as a viable option, especially with both teams showing inconsistent scoring. However, with the over/under set relatively low, there is potential for a close contest.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Trends

Trail Blazers:

4-22 (.154) when shooting 70% or worse from the free throw line since the start of the 2022-23 season.

1-31 (.031) when scoring fewer than 100 points in a game during the same period.

ATS record of 34-39 this season.

ATS record stands at 40.0% in their last five games.

Hit the over in 60.0% of their last five games.

Magic:

24-1 (.960) when shooting 50% or better from the field this season.

20-22 (.476) when attempting 25 or more free throw last season.

Strong ATS record of 48-26 this season.

ATS record of 40.0% in their last five games.

Hit the over in only 40.0% of their last five games.

These trends suggest that Orlando's efficiency, especially their shooting, could play a role, while Portland's offensive struggles might hold them back.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Injury Report Predictions

Trail Blazers:

Matisse Thybulle: Out (Ankle)

Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Knee)

Kris Murray: Questionable (Chest)

Donovan Clingan: Out (Ankke)

Anfernee Simons: Questionable (Back)

Toumani Camara: Questionable (Illness)

Magic:

Moritz Wagner: Out (Knee)

Jett Howard: Questionable (Ankle)

Gary Harris: Questionable (Hamstring)

Jalen Suggs: Out (Back)

Goga Bitadze: Questionable (Concussion)

Franz Wagner: Questionable (Obliques)

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Illness)

Cole Anthony: Questionable (Illness)

Injuries can impact betting decisions, so always monitor updates before placing your bets.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Predictions and Picks

NBA betting odds for Trailblazers vs. Magic show Orlando Magic has a 92.9% chance of victory. They're expected to cover the -15.5 spread with a 61.5% confidence level. Their strong defense, allowing only 103.7 points per game (ranked 2nd in the NBA), will be crucial as they face the Trail Blazers struggling offensively, averaging just 107.9 points per game (ranked 26th).