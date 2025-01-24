ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

ACC Asks Florida Supreme Court to Pause FSU’s Media Rights Lawsuit

Diana Beasley
The Florida State Seminoles take the field prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 09, 2024

On Jan. 21, 2025, the Atlantic Coast Conference sent documents to Florida's Supreme Court to pause FSU's lawsuit associated with media contracts — a fight worth $400 million.

FSU wants to break free from their ACC agreement. FSU faces a potential $165 million buyout to leave.

After starting legal action in North Carolina, ACC leaders want to avoid fighting in two states' courts. This newest move follows right after they challenged Judge John Cooper's decision on Jan. 17.

TV broadcast revenue is at the heart of this battle. FSU is concerned with how the ACC has failed to come up with a fair revenue-sharing model.

FSU isn't fighting alone — Clemson has jumped in too. Both schools say their strong TV viewership proves they deserve larger chunks of the revenue. Having the Florida Supreme Court involved isn't normal, highlighting how college football is changing the landscape. 

Florida State University football
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Myles Graham #5 of the Florida Gators reacts after intercepting a ball
College FootballFlorida’s College Football Teams Ranked: Miami Leads State After 10-3 SeasonDiana Beasley
Azareye'h Thomas #8 and K.J. Kirkland #24 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrate a tackle
NCAAAlabama Opens as 7.5-Point Favorite Over FSU for 2025 Season OpenerDiana Beasley
A detailed view of the Hawk-Eye camera-based system ahead the international friendly match
NCAAFGCU Names Oliver Twelvetrees as Men’s Soccer Head Coach After CSU Pueblo SuccessDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect