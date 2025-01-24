ACC Asks Florida Supreme Court to Pause FSU’s Media Rights Lawsuit

On Jan. 21, 2025, the Atlantic Coast Conference sent documents to Florida's Supreme Court to pause FSU's lawsuit associated with media contracts — a fight worth $400 million.

FSU wants to break free from their ACC agreement. FSU faces a potential $165 million buyout to leave.

After starting legal action in North Carolina, ACC leaders want to avoid fighting in two states' courts. This newest move follows right after they challenged Judge John Cooper's decision on Jan. 17.

TV broadcast revenue is at the heart of this battle. FSU is concerned with how the ACC has failed to come up with a fair revenue-sharing model.