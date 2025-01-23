Alabama Opens as 7.5-Point Favorite Over FSU for 2025 Season Opener

Just after the 2024 college football season wrapped up, FanDuel picked Alabama as a 7.5-point favorite for their Aug. 30, 2025, game at Doak Campbell Stadium against Florida State.

Both teams face big roster changes. As the Crimson Tide looks to replace NFL-bound Jalen Milroe at quarterback, FSU turns to Thomas Castellanos, their new Boston College transfer, to lead the offense. The transfer portal has shaken up both teams. FSU picked up 16 new players, while Alabama added nine key transfers to fill important spots in their roster.

Kalen DeBoer finished his first year with the Crimson Tide at 9-4, while the Seminoles had a rough 2-10 season, leading to big changes throughout their program. After their worst season in years, Norvell overhauled his coaching staff. These big moves are just the start of FSU's comeback plan.