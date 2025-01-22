Raymond James Stadium To Host 2029 College Football Championship

Raymond James Stadium landed the rights to host college football's biggest game - the 2029 national championship game on Jan. 22, 2029. Dallas hands over the spotlight to Tampa, which adds this major event to its sports lineup alongside the NHL Stadium Series coming in 2026. Breaking the story on Jan. 20, 2025, Action Network's Brett McMurphy was first to report the news. The stadium gets its second chance to host the championship game 12 years after watching Clemson's exciting victory over Alabama in 2017.

When asked by Bay News 9, Tampa Bay Sports Commission head Rob Higgins confirmed they put in their bid for 2029, but kept quiet about the selection details.

Between 2016 and 2018, the stadium got a massive $150 million upgrade. The renovations improved fan areas and essential building systems. More improvements could happen before the championship arrives in 2029. The Buccaneers' stadium contract runs out after 2028. Thanks to voters supporting the Community Investment Tax extension last November, funding for future stadium upgrades should be ready.

Tampa fits right into the championship game lineup. Las Vegas kicks things off in 2027, then New Orleans hosts in 2028, and after Tampa's turn, Miami gets the game in 2030.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium just hosted Ohio State and Notre Dame in the 2025 championship game. This matchup continued the tradition of rotating between cities that began when the playoff system started in 2014.