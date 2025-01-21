Rays Move Fan Fest to St. Pete Pier During $55.7M Tropicana Field Repairs

With Tropicana Field damaged by storms, the Tampa Bay Rays will move their Fan Fest to St. Pete Pier. The event happens Feb. 15, 2025, from 1-5 p.m. The change comes after Hurricane Milton ripped through the stadium’s fabric roof system. Out of 24 panels, 18 need to be replaced, a $55.7 million repair job.

At the new waterfront location, 600 Second Ave. N.E., fans can get free tickets through raysbaseball.com/fanfest. The event features games, meet-and-greets with players, plus a charity yard sale supporting the Rays Baseball Foundation. Fans can choose between two VIP experiences: a 45-minute fishing trip or tiki boat cruise with players, both costing $250. Season ticket holders get early access to photos and autographs during special time slots.

The stadium needs to be fixed before opening day 2026. While construction teams work on repairs throughout 2025, the team needs a temporary home. According to the contract, St. Petersburg must handle roof repairs. St. Petersburg City Council member John Muhammad told ESPN, “I’d like to pare it down and see exactly what we’re obligated to do.”