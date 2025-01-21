ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rays Move Fan Fest to St. Pete Pier During $55.7M Tropicana Field Repairs

Jen Glorioso
St. Pete Pier

With Tropicana Field damaged by storms, the Tampa Bay Rays will move their Fan Fest to St. Pete Pier. The event happens Feb. 15, 2025, from 1-5 p.m. The change comes after Hurricane Milton ripped through the stadium’s fabric roof system. Out of 24 panels, 18 need to be replaced, a $55.7 million repair job.

At the new waterfront location, 600 Second Ave. N.E., fans can get free tickets through raysbaseball.com/fanfest. The event features games, meet-and-greets with players, plus a charity yard sale supporting the Rays Baseball Foundation. Fans can choose between two VIP experiences: a 45-minute fishing trip or tiki boat cruise with players, both costing $250. Season ticket holders get early access to photos and autographs during special time slots.

The stadium needs to be fixed before opening day 2026. While construction teams work on repairs throughout 2025, the team needs a temporary home. According to the contract, St. Petersburg must handle roof repairs. St. Petersburg City Council member John Muhammad told ESPN, “I’d like to pare it down and see exactly what we’re obligated to do.”

Even with the damage, players are still doing pre-spring workouts at the old stadium. With the team moving a lot of fan’s favorite players, we won’t know exactly who will be at the fan fest. The Rays will announce which players will sign autographs at Fan Fest soon.

Tampa Bay Rays
Jen GloriosoWriter
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Broadcaster Bob Uecker speaks to the crowd prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on August 05, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
MLBBob Uecker, Legendary Brewers Broadcaster and ‘Major League’ Star, Dies at 90Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 27, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida.
MLBRed Sox Announce 2025 Spring Training Details With Free Public Workouts at JetBlue ParkDiana Beasley
ST PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 22: Raymond, the mascot of the Tampa Bay Rays performs against the Philadelphia Phillies during game one of the 2008 MLB World Series on October 22, 2008 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Phillies won 3-2. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
MLBRays Change Course on Tropicana Field Repairs, Now Back $24M FixJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect