Lee County Warns of Traffic Delays During Spring Training Double-Headers

Baseball fans should get ready for heavy traffic when the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox play home games at the same time this March. The busiest days - March 2, 5, and 7 - will have both teams starting at 1:05 p.m.

The heaviest traffic will hit Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers two times each day. First, expect backups from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A second wave hits between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 14 has different start times - Sox at 1:05 p.m., Twins at 6:05 p.m.

To help reduce delays, county staff will adjust traffic lights. They're working with local police and team officials to handle the crowds.

Spring activities start in mid-February. The Sox start with pitchers and catchers on Feb. 12, while the Twins begin on Feb. 13. Both teams have their full rosters arrive Feb. 17.

The teams play at different parks. The Sox play at jetBlue Park, while the Twins play at Lee County Sports Complex. These stadiums are part of Florida's 14-site Grapefruit League network.

Drivers should think about taking different routes on game days. The county posts live traffic updates and alternate routes on their website.

Looking for tickets? Group packages and full-season tickets went on sale in December. Individual game tickets became available in early January.

The yearly baseball move to Florida begins as winter comes to an end. Throughout March, fans can watch 14 pro teams playing across the state.