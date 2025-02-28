ContestsEvents

Rays Announce $20 Standing Room Tickets at Steinbrenner Field for 2025 Season

Rebecca Allen
oey Krehbiel #47 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the New York Yankees in the first inning during a Grapefruit League spring training
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

As of Feb. 24, 2025, fans can grab $20 standing room tickets at Steinbrenner Field for Tampa Bay Rays home games. This is a big drop from the previous $65 minimum ticket price. The price includes all fees with no hidden extra charges.

Each game will have at least 100 spots available in the left-field and right-center areas.

The move to the new stadium brings big changes for the team. Steinbrenner Field holds just 11,026 fans, way down from Tropicana Field's 25,025 capacity.

Ticket sales began Feb. 25 for season-ticket members, Rays Insiders could purchase on Feb. 26, and general public sales began Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

The schedule also includes 28 themed dates. These games celebrate different cultures, schools, and shows. Theme night tickets go on sale March 14.

Team updates include Charlie Montoyo returning to help develop players. Steven Souza Jr. joins as a scout focusing on hitting analysis. The team signed infielder Jamie Westbrook to a minor-league deal. After his MLB debut with Boston last June, he brings the spring roster to 74 players.

Tampa Bay Rays
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
traffic jam with waiting cars in tourist traffic
MLBLee County Warns of Traffic Delays During Spring Training Double-HeadersDiana Beasley
A general view of George M. Steinbrenner Field during a Spring Training game
MLBTampa Bay Rays Announce Exciting Promotions for 2025 Season at Steinbrenner Field
Xavier Edwards #63 of the Miami Marlins runs to the dugout at the end of the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays
MLBMarlins Dead Last in MLB Free Agent Spending, Looking at $60.4M Payroll for 2025
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect