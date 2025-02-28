Rays Announce $20 Standing Room Tickets at Steinbrenner Field for 2025 Season

As of Feb. 24, 2025, fans can grab $20 standing room tickets at Steinbrenner Field for Tampa Bay Rays home games. This is a big drop from the previous $65 minimum ticket price. The price includes all fees with no hidden extra charges.

Each game will have at least 100 spots available in the left-field and right-center areas.

The move to the new stadium brings big changes for the team. Steinbrenner Field holds just 11,026 fans, way down from Tropicana Field's 25,025 capacity.

Ticket sales began Feb. 25 for season-ticket members, Rays Insiders could purchase on Feb. 26, and general public sales began Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

The schedule also includes 28 themed dates. These games celebrate different cultures, schools, and shows. Theme night tickets go on sale March 14.