Thunder, Cavaliers Set for Big Showdown

In a massive NBA matchup tonight, two red-hot teams face off as Oklahoma City brings its 15-game streak against Cleveland's 10 straight wins. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

These teams have torn through their schedules. While OKC hasn't lost in over a month, Cleveland keeps piling up wins with relentless drive.

Star power defines this matchup. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander amazes with MVP-worthy games night after night. Meanwhile, Cleveland's offense runs through Donovan Mitchell, who's picked apart weaker teams during their streak.

Out west, OKC hasn't cracked under pressure. They've beaten one tough division rival after another, showing toughness in close games.

The Thunder's emerging star Jalen Williams keeps impressing as he makes his case for All-Star selection. His quick progress adds punch next to their MVP candidate.

The Cavs answer with their own powerful duo. Mitchell and Evan Mobley dominate on both ends, pushing Cleveland toward the Eastern Conference top spot.

During their hot runs, both teams have demolished opponents. Neither team barely wins - they control games.

Basketball fans nationwide can watch this battle on ESPN, where young talent takes the spotlight. It's a showcase of the NBA's next wave of stars.

This matchup points to future playoff clashes. With young rosters loaded with talent under 25, these teams might compete for years to come.