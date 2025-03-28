Giddey Drains Half-Court Shot at Buzzer as Bulls Shock Lakers 119-117

In an incredible finish, Josh Giddey knocked down an amazing 47-foot shot as time expired, giving the Bulls a 119-117 victory over Los Angeles. The shot wrapped up an unbelievable comeback where Chicago erased an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Giddey had a huge night, recording his fifth triple-double of the season with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. "Special moment to do it with these guys, this team," Giddey told Sports Illustrated.

The Bulls got hot at the right time, drilling an incredible 11 of 14 three-pointers in the final quarter. Down 115-110 with just 12.6 seconds left, they started their last push.

Patrick Williams hit a huge corner three to cut the lead to two. Then Coby White stole LeBron's inbound pass and buried a three to grab the lead out of nowhere.

The excitement reached its peak when Austin Reaves drove through traffic for a go-ahead layup with 6.1 seconds left. But that just set up what was coming next.

"Devastation," Lakers coach JJ Redick said after the game. "It's a hell of a way to lose a basketball game."

James reflected on the collapse: "We put ourselves in position to win, gave up a lot of 3s in the fourth quarter, still put ourselves in position to win."

Before their late collapse, the Lakers had built a 16-point lead in the third. Kevin Huerter captured the crazy ending on social media: "Just wow. Craziest game of my life probably."

The Bulls keep rolling with this win. "We've shown over the last month to six weeks that we can beat anybody," said an energized Giddey.

Coach Billy Donovan stressed the fitness demands of their play: "We've got to be in great shape to play this way."