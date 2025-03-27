Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their quest to secure a spot in the NBA Play-In when they visit the Miami Heat on Thursday. Miami will look to defend its home court and stem the bleeding of an atrocious stretch of losses that has the team in freefall in the Eastern Conference standings.
Atlanta will come into this game with all of the momentum on their side. The Hawks, behind point guard Trae Young, have rattled off three straight victories. The offense is clicking on all cylinders, with first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher picking up his production and playing an effective second fiddle to Young. Defense has never been Atlanta's strong suit, but the effort on that end has steadily improved, largely thanks to Risacher's emergence as a key player in the rotation.
Things are not nearly as rosy down in South Beach. The Heat lost ten straight games before breaking the abysmal streak against the Charlotte Hornets, winning by a 17-point margin. Head coach Erik Spoelstra's team still has a comfortable lead on the Toronto Raptors for the final seed of the play-in, but with the way things have been going for the Heat, there are no guarantees that the lead stays safe. A win against the Hawks would go a long way, both for morale and for the standings.
Spread
- Hawks +1.5 (-112)
- Heat -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hawks (+102)
- Heat (-121)
Totals
- Over 228 (-109)
- Under 228 (-111)
*The above data was collected on March 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Hawks are 18-16 ATS when they play on the road.
- Atlanta is 19-15 ATS when they play a game with equal rest as their opponent.
- Atlanta is 20-21 ATS after one day of rest.
- The Heat are 18-17 ATS at home.
- The Heat are 18-15-1 ATS as underdogs.
- The Heat are 19-24-1 ATS with equal rest to their opponents.
Hawks vs. Heat Injury Reports
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young, G - Questionable
- Clint Capela, C - Out
- Keaton Wallace, G - Out
- Larry Nance Jr., C - Out
Miami Heat
- Duncan Robinson, G - Questionable
- Nikola Jovic, C - Out
Hawks vs. Heat Predictions and Picks
The prospect of betting on the Heat is hard to swallow. During their ten-game losing streak, Miami racked up losses to the Hornets and the Chicago Bulls, two of the worst teams in the NBA. The lack of offensive production outside of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo has been staggering, and it will only worsen if Duncan Robinson does indeed sit this game out. Defensively, it is hard to see Miami effectively slowing the red-hot Trae Young throughout this game.
Aside from Young, stopping Risacher will be another challenge. The Frenchman has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight games, making him a tall task for Heat forward Andrew Wiggins to handle. Onyeka Okongwu should prove to be another problem for Miami's Kel'el Ware. Overall, the Hawks have the advantage in every category in this game. However, Atlanta is a fairly inconsistent team overall, so going away from their spread is not a bad move. Instead, the under is worth consideration, thanks to Miami's defense and Atlanta's overreliance on two players.