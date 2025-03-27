Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread, and Totals

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles the ball against Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on February 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their quest to secure a spot in the NBA Play-In when they visit the Miami Heat on Thursday. Miami will look to defend its home court and stem the bleeding of an atrocious stretch of losses that has the team in freefall in the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta will come into this game with all of the momentum on their side. The Hawks, behind point guard Trae Young, have rattled off three straight victories. The offense is clicking on all cylinders, with first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher picking up his production and playing an effective second fiddle to Young. Defense has never been Atlanta's strong suit, but the effort on that end has steadily improved, largely thanks to Risacher's emergence as a key player in the rotation.

Things are not nearly as rosy down in South Beach. The Heat lost ten straight games before breaking the abysmal streak against the Charlotte Hornets, winning by a 17-point margin. Head coach Erik Spoelstra's team still has a comfortable lead on the Toronto Raptors for the final seed of the play-in, but with the way things have been going for the Heat, there are no guarantees that the lead stays safe. A win against the Hawks would go a long way, both for morale and for the standings.

Spread

Hawks +1.5 (-112)

Heat -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Hawks (+102)

Heat (-121)

Totals

Over 228 (-109)

Under 228 (-111)

*The above data was collected on March 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Hawks are 18-16 ATS when they play on the road.

Atlanta is 19-15 ATS when they play a game with equal rest as their opponent.

Atlanta is 20-21 ATS after one day of rest.

The Heat are 18-17 ATS at home.

The Heat are 18-15-1 ATS as underdogs.

The Heat are 19-24-1 ATS with equal rest to their opponents.

Hawks vs. Heat Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young, G - Questionable

Clint Capela, C - Out

Keaton Wallace, G - Out

Larry Nance Jr., C - Out

Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson, G - Questionable

Nikola Jovic, C - Out

Hawks vs. Heat Predictions and Picks

The prospect of betting on the Heat is hard to swallow. During their ten-game losing streak, Miami racked up losses to the Hornets and the Chicago Bulls, two of the worst teams in the NBA. The lack of offensive production outside of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo has been staggering, and it will only worsen if Duncan Robinson does indeed sit this game out. Defensively, it is hard to see Miami effectively slowing the red-hot Trae Young throughout this game.