Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

NBA clubs headed opposite ways will meet on Monday night, when the Miami Heat pay a visit to the Washington Wizards. The 7 p.m. tip-off concludes March's action at Capital One Arena, where the vibe around D.C.'s pro basketball team couldn't be more different from the buzz coming out of Miami.

Washington made a half-hearted effort to beat Brooklyn on Saturday, getting out-rebounded in a 115-112 loss to the Nets. On the same day, Miami romped over the Philadelphia 76ers 118-95 to claim the Heat's fourth win in a row. The Heat's hot trend follows a downturn that almost knocked coach Erik Spoelstra's lineup out of the playoff race in early March. The Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls have fresh playoff hopes thanks to the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks falling below .500 again.

Sportsbooks aren't shy to put lopsided betting odds on a mismatch like Miami at Washington. On the flip side, those who predict a high-scoring Heat win should consider all factors before wagering on the contest.

Spread

Heat -8.5 (-115)

Wizards +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Heat -386

Wizards +304

Total

Over 216.5 (-109)

Under 216.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on March 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Betting Trends

Miami is 6-0 ATS in the last six games.

Washington is 1-7 ATS in the last eight games.

The total has gone under in 10 of Miami's last 15 games.

The total has gone over in six of Washington's last seven games.

The total has gone under in four of Washington's last five games against Miami.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Forward Kevin Love is day-to-day for personal reasons.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins is day-to-day with hamstring tendinopathy.

Forward Duncan Robinson is day-to-day with a lower back injury.

Forward Nikola Jović is out until the postseason with a hand injury.

Washington Wizards

Guard Khris Middleton is day-to-day with right knee soreness.

Forward Anthony Gill is day-to-day with a hip strain.

Forward Kyshawn George is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Picks & Predictions

Miami's frontcourt took a hit when Nikola Jović left the lineup in February. Since then, the Heat have often relied on Bam Adebayo for points in the paint. It was the 7'0" youngster Kel'el Ware who stood out the most on the inside in Saturday's win in Philadelphia, though. Ware grabbed 14 rebounds versus the 76'ers, while also contributing 13 points for a double-double.

Miami's sizzling guard Tyler Herro led the Heat with 30 points. The Kentucky product has averaged nearly 29 PPG over the Heat's last four games. Wes Goldberg of All U Can Heat dares to compare Herro to Stephen Curry: "Herro has been open about wanting to replicate Steph Curry's shot chart, but not all shot charts are created the same. Herro isn't quite there ... but he's getting better."