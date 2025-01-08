Rays Change Course on Tropicana Field Repairs, Now Back $24M Fix

In an unexpected shift, the Tampa Bay Rays are now supporting a $24 million repair plan they fought against just six weeks ago. In a detailed letter, they've committed to new funding, including terms for a $100 million MLB loan plus an additional $10 million investment. Through a split 5-2 vote on Dec. 17, 2024, Pinellas County commissioners approved $312.5 million in county money for the stadium project.

"It was unsurprising to see the Commissioners acknowledge how important the Tampa Bay Rays and our stadium development agreement are to this community and its citizens," said team officials to Fox 13 News.

This sudden change has raised eyebrows. The team wants to take another look at the $24 million repair decision, despite their previous push to finish work by March 2026.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch weighed in. "We will continue to focus our work on repairs to Tropicana Field to meet our current obligations, and our ongoing discussions with the Rays and other stakeholders to move this project forward," Welch told Fox 13 News.

While the city counts on FEMA money, new members on the Council could change repair votes. Legal issues could arise if stadium maintenance falls behind. Last summer, officials got behind the "Here To Stay" stadium plan. The costs are split between local government and team leadership, with the Rays picking up cost overruns. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's backing of local leaders might restrict where the team plays in 2026. They're left wondering about backup venues if repairs run into the season opener.