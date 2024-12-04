ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic Coming To Parkland In January

Marija
Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic Coming To Parkland In January

As we wrap up 2024, there have been lots of announcements for great events happening early in 2025 and the Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic is coming to Parkland January 13.

If you're unfamiliar with Jesus Luzardo, he is a starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins, but when he's off the field, he's heavily involved in the Parkland community where he grew up. According the Luzardo Family Foundation website, he hosts a free youth clinic every offseason for the kids of Parkland at Stoneman Douglas High School. He also volunteers for Challenger Baseball for kids with cognitive or physical disabilities as well as a volunteer at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Camillus House and more. And coming up on January 13, the Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic is coming to Parkland.

Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic Coming To Parkland In January

The first annual Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic will be held at Parkland Golf and Country Club on January 13. It will be a shotgun style golf tournament to raise funds for Arc Broward, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, and the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event will feature current and former MLB players, a silent auction, a dinner, cocktail hour and awards ceremony.

There are many different ticket options from a dinner ticket (no golf), a single "free agent" ticket, a team lineup for 4 golfers, plus various sponsor packages.

For more information on the Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic and to register for the event, click here

The Jesus Luzardo Family Foundation is a non-profit organization is dedicated to empowering and uplifting children of all abilities in South Florida, as well as supporting children's health and wellness and underserved community programs. The foundation strives to create a supportive and inclusive community where every child and individual can thrive, learn, and reach their full potential.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
golf
MarijaEditor
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039 and midday host on WRXK/96KRock. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
General view of signage on the golfing course prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
GolfFlorida Is Still Number 1 For GolfingJoe Winner
A detailed view of the Vare trophy, a Rolex and the Rolex Player of the Year trophy is seen during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2023 in Naples, Florida.
ESPN SWFLTickets Now On Sale for 2024 CME Group Tour Championship In NaplesJoe Winner
British Open Coming Around as a Favorite
GolfBritish Open Coming Around as a FavoriteCraig Shemon
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect