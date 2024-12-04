As we wrap up 2024, there have been lots of announcements for great events happening early in 2025 and the Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic is coming to Parkland January 13.

If you're unfamiliar with Jesus Luzardo, he is a starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins, but when he's off the field, he's heavily involved in the Parkland community where he grew up. According the Luzardo Family Foundation website, he hosts a free youth clinic every offseason for the kids of Parkland at Stoneman Douglas High School. He also volunteers for Challenger Baseball for kids with cognitive or physical disabilities as well as a volunteer at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Camillus House and more. And coming up on January 13, the Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic is coming to Parkland.

Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic Coming To Parkland In January

The first annual Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic will be held at Parkland Golf and Country Club on January 13. It will be a shotgun style golf tournament to raise funds for Arc Broward, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, and the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. The event will feature current and former MLB players, a silent auction, a dinner, cocktail hour and awards ceremony.

There are many different ticket options from a dinner ticket (no golf), a single "free agent" ticket, a team lineup for 4 golfers, plus various sponsor packages.

For more information on the Jesus Luzardo Golf Classic and to register for the event, click here

The Jesus Luzardo Family Foundation is a non-profit organization is dedicated to empowering and uplifting children of all abilities in South Florida, as well as supporting children's health and wellness and underserved community programs. The foundation strives to create a supportive and inclusive community where every child and individual can thrive, learn, and reach their full potential.