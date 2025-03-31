ContestsEvents
Estero Golf Star Gianna Clemente Returns to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Diana Beasley
Amateur Gianna Clemente of the United States tees off on the 1st hole during the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025
Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

The top-ranked young female golfer in America is heading back to the Augusta National Women's Amateur this April for her third year in a row.

The gifted 17-year-old jumped from 14th to fifth in the rankings between 2023 and 2024. The prestigious event will welcome players back from April 2-5, 2025, as it enters its sixth year.

The opening rounds begin at Champions Retreat Golf Club with 72 players. After two days of fierce competition, only 30 players make it to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

She won her first tournament while still losing baby teeth. At just 11, she made waves by becoming one of the youngest players to qualify for the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, kicking off her rapid rise to success.

The young star from Ohio kept pace near the top of the leaderboard throughout most of 2024's tournament. She sat tied for second with one round to go, just two shots behind.

FSU's Lottie Woad grabbed the win last year, finishing 8-under par. She'll be back to protect her title against top players from around the world at the upcoming event.

Every player gets to experience Augusta National for one practice round, even if they don't make the cut. It's a special opportunity to play on the same course where golf's greatest moments happened.

She's coming in hot, with three top-seven finishes already in 2025. These results build on her impressive track record at Augusta.

This tournament helps grow women's golf by showcasing amateur talent at one of the sport's most iconic venues.

