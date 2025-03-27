ContestsEvents

Naples Amateur Golfer Noah Kent Prepares For 2025 Masters

Diana Beasley
Noah Kent of the United States plays his tee shot on the third hole during the 36-Hole Championship Match of the U.S. Amateur Championship
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

An incredible run at the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship landed 20-year-old Noah Kent a spot in the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Naples native's runner-up finish also got him into the 2025 U.S. Open.

Kent came out of nowhere from rank 560 with an impressive comeback at the Amateur. After struggling to a 77 at Hazeltine, he fired a six-under 64 at Chaska Town Course to make it into match play.

The promising player moved from Iowa to Florida this year. While NCAA rules keep him from spring competitions, he still practices with the team.

During his time at Iowa, he set records by averaging 72.8 strokes per round as a freshman. His talent was clear early on when he grabbed Southwest Florida Player of the Year honors in high school.

Kent got his first look at Augusta National during two practice rounds. "It's heaven on earth," he told News-Press.

His journey to golf had an interesting start. Running into Rory McIlroy at age 13 made him swap his hockey stick for golf clubs. Now he works with top pros like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and John Cook.

Before hitting the Masters spotlight in April, he'll play in the Texas Children's Houston Open and Terra Cotta Invitational. These tournaments let him face off against both amateur and pro players.

This Masters invitation is another big step for the former hockey player. His transfer makes him the fourth member of the Gators' solid 2025 recruiting class.

NaplesNoah KentThe Masters
Diana BeasleyWriter
