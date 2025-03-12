Tiger Woods Major Injury Puts Career In Jeopardy

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 13th hole during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Tiger Woods major injury puts his career in jeopardy. On Tuesday the golfing legend underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Woods said he was ramping up his training and practice routine to get ready for the Masters and felt an intense pain in his lower left leg.

The 49 year old Woods posted on X that a minimally invasive surgery was performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken in West Palm Beach, Florida. The doctor said the surgery went smoothly and he expects a full recovery.

Woods announced he is back home in Jupiter, Florida focusing on his rehab and recovery. Such injuries can take a year for full recovery. Although the minimally invasive procedure Woods underwent has shown promise for speedier recovery times. But the 5 time Masters champ will not play in Augusta this April.

Woods has yet to play a PGA event this year. He pulled out of last month's Genesis Open at Torrey Pines due to the death of his mother. His last tour event was The Open at Royal Troon in Scotland in July. He has been playing in fewer events the past several years. But he has been involved in the new TGL.

Tiger Woods Major Injury. Add this to a long list of back and leg injuries Woods has suffered throughout his glorious career. Some have been due to wear and tear and other's, like his car accident in 2021 almost cost him his leg as doctors considered amputation.