Tampa Bay Rays Moving to Steinbrenner Field Through 2026, Sets Up Early-Season Home Games

Following Hurricane Milton's damage last October, The Rays are relocating to Steinbrenner Field until 2026. MLB packed the early schedule with home games, putting 19 of their first 22 games at home to work around weather concerns. The team will play 37 home games in their first 54 matchups through May. This heavy dose of early home games at their temporary home helps avoid the summer storm season at the open-air stadium.

Going from their indoor dome to playing outside is a huge adjustment. Still, manager Kevin Cash sees an upside as the park's layout could help their lefty hitters, even though his pitchers will face tough conditions dealing with the heat and rain delays.

The move brings big changes down the road. While their TV deal with Diamond Sports Group runs through 2028, they're looking around for a place to settle permanently. Hal Steinbrenner didn't mince words acknowledging that his stadium was the only real option in the area. The Yankees owner emphasized how easy it would be for fans to get there.