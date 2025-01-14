New Patriots Coach Vrabel Sets Team Standards with Go-Hard Mindset

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 13: Mike Vrabel speaks as he is introduced as head coach of the New England Patriots during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As the new Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel jumped right in to set clear expectations. His simple message: give it your all and follow through on every play - no shortcuts.

"People ask what non-negotiables are. Our effort and our finish is going to be the contract that we make with our teammates," said Vrabel to Sports Illustrated.

After an impressive stint in Tennessee that included two AFC South titles and three playoff runs between 2018 and 2023, the NFL Coach of the Year winner steps in to help a team that crashed to 4-13.

The new head coach was straight up about player commitment. "That's the greatest compliment that you could ever give a coach, by the way. Not that he has great plays or great blitz, it's 'Man, you guys, your players play their asses off.'"

For the former linebacker who won three Super Bowls with New England from 2001 to 2008, this job feels like coming home. His return brings fresh hope after last season's meltdown.

In Tennessee, he connected with players one-on-one. By getting what made each guy tick, he helped them grow in ways that made the whole team better.

Having played multiple positions himself, he knows the game inside out. When coaching, he can explain any position from real experience.

Winning AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 proved he knows how to get the most from his players. He puts them first, pushing them to be their best while helping them grow.

After a messy year in New England, the team picked Vrabel to get back on track. His success story suggests good things ahead for a team eager to win again.