Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks Still Available

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Here are the Top 5 NFL quarterbacks available as we enter NFL free agency next week: Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, and we throw in Daniel Jones as an honorable mention.

And here are the Top 5 NFL teams that need a quarterback: The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders and we will throw in the Indianapolis Colts as an honorable mention as this appears to be a make or break year for Anthony Richardson.

So can we just slot these Top 5 NFL quarterbacks with these 5 teams that need them? Not quite! At least two of these teams will draft quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders next month. Then the game of quarterback musical chairs begins. Who will be the odd man out? It could be Aaron Rodgers.

TOP 5 NFL QUARTERBACKS MATCHED WITH TEAMS

Top 5 NFL quarterbacks matched. The likeliest scenario has Darnold remaining in Minnesota. Fields will remain in Pittsburgh. The Titans will draft Cam Ward. I feel like Sanders will get drafted by the Raiders. Winston goes to the Colts or returns to the Browns. A desperate Giants team signs Wilson. Jones goes to the Colts or (gulp) the Jets. And Aaron Rodgers sits this one out and waits for an untimely QB injury around the league and plays hero for some unsuspecting team later in the season.