Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks Still Available

Craig Shemon
Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Here are the Top 5 NFL quarterbacks available as we enter NFL free agency next week: Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, and we throw in Daniel Jones as an honorable mention.

And here are the Top 5 NFL teams that need a quarterback: The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, the Las Vegas Raiders and we will throw in the Indianapolis Colts as an honorable mention as this appears to be a make or break year for Anthony Richardson.

So can we just slot these Top 5 NFL quarterbacks with these 5 teams that need them? Not quite! At least two of these teams will draft quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders next month. Then the game of quarterback musical chairs begins. Who will be the odd man out? It could be Aaron Rodgers.

TOP 5 NFL QUARTERBACKS MATCHED WITH TEAMS

Top 5 NFL quarterbacks matched. The likeliest scenario has Darnold remaining in Minnesota. Fields will remain in Pittsburgh. The Titans will draft Cam Ward. I feel like Sanders will get drafted by the Raiders. Winston goes to the Colts or returns to the Browns. A desperate Giants team signs Wilson. Jones goes to the Colts or (gulp) the Jets. And Aaron Rodgers sits this one out and waits for an untimely QB injury around the league and plays hero for some unsuspecting team later in the season.

There, that was easy. What do you think? Predictions are easy until one wild card surprise move is made. Then everything is up in the air. NFL free agency officially begins next week and the draft is a month and a half away. Then all of this will be sorted out and we can move on with our predictions and analysis about the upcoming 2025 NFL season! Tune in each weekday for NFL talk and analysis on Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
