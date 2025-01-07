Chiefs Face Five NFL Contenders After Perfect Home Season, 15-2 Record

Following an incredible 15-2 season, the Kansas City Chiefs secured the AFC's top playoff spot. The defending champs hadn't gone undefeated at home since 2003.

Jumping out to nine straight wins - their best start since 2013 - KC remained the NFL's only unbeaten team after beating San Francisco in Week 7.

Five teams look poised to challenge the champs: Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, and Baltimore. Each brings their own strengths to the playoff fight.

The Jim Harbaugh-led Chargers pose an early challenge. Their quarterback Justin Herbert earned big praise from his coach, who told Sports Illustrated: "He's not only one of the best in the game currently, he's one of the best of all-time."

Philly's title hopes depend on Jalen Hurts staying healthy. Their proven offense and defense make them dangerous in January.

The Bills come in confident after beating KC this year. Their QB Josh Allen plays lights out at Arrowhead, putting up huge numbers in previous matchups.

While Detroit's defense struggles at times, their explosive offense can score quickly. Few teams can match the Lions' offensive firepower.

Baltimore brings a powerful running game and the NFL's toughest defense. MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson leads their dominant offense.

Even with all their wins, KC never scored 30 points this year. Still, they grabbed their twelfth straight winning season and ninth division title in a row - both remarkable achievements.