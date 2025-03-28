Orlando Plans To Spend $11M To Host Jaguars’ 2027 Season During Stadium Renovation

Leaders in Orange County have thrown their support behind an $11 million deal to bring Jacksonville Jaguars' home games to Camping World Stadium for the 2027 NFL season.

As EverBank Stadium goes through its $1.4 billion makeover in Jacksonville, Florida Citrus Sports hopes to bring the games to Orlando. They've put up $10 million for regular season and preseason games, with an extra $1 million set aside for potential playoff matches.

"We are talking probably $20 to $30 million dollars in economic impact per game," said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan to MyNews13.

With eight home games on the schedule, local businesses might rake in up to $200 million in extra revenue.

Gainesville is the main competition for hosting duties. Mark Lamping, the Jaguars' president, plans to submit the preferred stadium option in the next 30 to 45 days. NFL team owners need to sign off on the final location, with support from three-quarters of them required to move forward.

Crews will begin $400 million in upgrades to Camping World Stadium in 2025. They'll have to wrap up by July 2027 to meet NFL requirements.