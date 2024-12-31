Commanders’ Safety Gets Down on One Knee After OT Win as Team Clinches Playoff Spot

In a special moment after Washington's nail-biting 30-24 overtime win against Atlanta, safety Jeremy Reaves proposed to his girlfriend Mikaela Worley on the field.

The victory sent Washington to the playoffs for the first time in three years. Thanks to a strength of victory tiebreaker, it also secured the NFC West crown for the LA Rams. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels came through in overtime, connecting with Zach Ertz in the end zone for the win.

"The kid is – the whole league should be on notice with him. Everyone loves playing with him. He's the ultimate team guy, the ultimate leader and he just gave me a chance at the end of the game," said Ertz to NBC-2.

Daniels reached another milestone during the game. His season rushing yards hit 864, surpassing RG3's rookie record of 815 set back in 2012.

"He EARNED IT. He is the FUTURE," said Griffin III to NBC-2.

Fans burst into double celebrations as Reaves proposed to Worley near the stadium's northwest corner. Their relationship began in high school, where they became friends eight years ago.

Atlanta's playoff hopes now hang in the balance. They need to beat Carolina while hoping New Orleans takes down Tampa Bay.