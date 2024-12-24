Kylie Kelce Funds Student Trip to Eagles Game After Teacher’s Request

When transportation costs nearly canceled a field trip, a high school teacher took to TikTok with a cry for help. Kylie Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles came to the rescue, making her students' trip to Lincoln Financial Field a "Christmas miracle."

"I'm supposed to take my high school seniors on a field trip there this Thursday, the 19th," English teacher Bonnie Giberson of Penn Treaty High School in Philadelphia explained in the TikTok obtained by Action News 6.

"We love the Eagles. We bond over them. We talk about every game. Most of my students can't afford to pay for the field trip, which is how I cover the cost of the bus, and if I can't figure something out by tomorrow, Tuesday, I have to cancel the field trip."

In her TikTok, Giberson tagged the TikTok accounts for the Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, and Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

In the hundreds of comments her video generated, one came from Kylie Kelce, wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce: "Tell me your school name."

After Kylie personally contacted Giberson, the teacher returned to TikTok with an update: "I got a call during class today. I was put through to a caller, and it was Kylie herself offering to pay for the cost of the school bus and to help us out with the cost of the tour at the Linc, which means that this is going to be completely free and available to all of my students," she said in a follow-up TikTok.