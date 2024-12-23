Raiders End 10-Game Skid with 19-14 Win Over Jaguars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 22: Aidan O’Connell #12 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars as Kolton Miller #74 of the Raiders blocks in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Jaguars 19-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas broke their losing streak by beating Jacksonville 19-14 on Sunday.

Coming back from a knee injury, Aidan O'Connell threw for 257 yards. This was the first game of the season where the Raiders did not fall behind their opponents by 10 or more points.

Brock Bowers shined with 11 catches and 99 yards. His amazing season now includes over 100 catches and 1,000 yards. The rookie tight end gets closer to breaking Mike Ditka's record from 1961.

The Raiders' defense came up huge. Isaiah Pola-Mao forced two fumbles - matching something last done when Charles Woodson did it 24 years ago. Meanwhile, Mattison and Abdullah both scored touchdowns on the ground.

This outcome shook up the draft order completely. Atlanta beat the Giants, who fell to 2-13 and now hold the top pick. Just behind them, four teams are tied at 3-12: the Patriots, Browns, Titans and Jaguars.

Jacksonville keeps sliding. They've lost seven of their last eight games, while their record in close games sits at a rough 2-9. One highlight is that Brian Thomas Jr. broke team rookie records for receiving.