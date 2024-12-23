ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cowboys Take Down Buccaneers 26-24, Hurting Tampa Bay’s Shot at Playoffs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 22: Ryan Flournoy #80 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dallas knocked Tampa Bay off track Sunday with a close 26-24 win, ending their winning streak and putting their playoff hopes in doubt. The loss now puts the Bucs even with Atlanta, both sitting at 8-7 in a tight NFC South race.

The Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey made his mark, nailing four field goals - including two massive 58-yard kicks. His 14 field goals from over 50 yards this season breaks an NFL record. 

"We lost, we fell back in the pack," said coach Todd Bowles. "We've got to eat it, can't spend too much time on it. We had our chances."

Baker Mayfield put up solid numbers with 303 yards and two touchdowns. His precise 13-yard throw to Ryan Miller brought the Bucs within two points with 2:36 left.

But Tampa's last drive ended when DaRon Bland forced a fumble from Rachaad White with under two minutes to go. Dallas then held onto the ball, locking up their win.

CeeDee Lamb burned Tampa's defense again, grabbing 105 yards before the half. Dallas now holds an impressive 17 wins in 23 games against the Bucs - showing their long-running success in this matchup.

"I've said it all along, this group will not quit," Mayfield said. "That's the standard that we try to set. It'd be nice to not have to be in that situation, if we'd take care of business earlier in the game."

Mayfield's play-action game has been strong this year - his 1,063 yards put him seventh among NFL quarterbacks. Even Dallas's shaky defense, ranked 31st in yards per play, couldn't stop his passing attack.

The Bucs head home to face Carolina next week. Meanwhile, Dallas hits the road for a big game in Philadelphia. Both teams know these final matchups could decide their playoff fate.

Related Stories
Raiders End 10-Game Skid with 19-14 Win Over Jaguars
NFLRaiders End 10-Game Skid with 19-14 Win Over Jaguars
Bills Rally from 14 Points Down to Beat Patriots 24-21
NFLBills Rally from 14 Points Down to Beat Patriots 24-21
Lions Grab Franchise Record with 13th Win in 34-17 Victory Over Bears
NFLLions Grab Franchise Record with 13th Win in 34-17 Victory Over Bears
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect