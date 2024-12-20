Bishop Verot Wins Hugh Thimlar Tribute Game at 51st City of Palms Classic

In a thrilling matchup at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Bishop Verot High School defeated Charlotte High School 59-43. The Hugh Thimlar Tribute game, part of Fort Myers' 51st City of Palms Classic, delivered exciting action from start to finish.

"It feels great," Bishop Verot head basketball coach Matt Herting told NBC 2 News. "One thing that really feels great is [Hugh Thimlar] was a really good friend of mine. So it means a lot to win here."

Senior star Jerry Ashley led the way with 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. His teammate Gavin Williams chipped in 10 key points. For Charlotte, Jordan Attia shined with 16 points, which included three shots from three-point range. Ashley and Attia earned 'Player of the Game' honors for their stellar performances.

Charlotte jumped ahead early with a hot 10-0 run. The teams traded leads back and forth until halftime, where the Vikings held a slim one-point edge. The game changed after the break — Bishop Verot took control in the third quarter, building a lead they wouldn't give up on their way to a 16-point win.