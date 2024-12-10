Cowboys Micah Parsons Hates the Cowboys Too

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after making a tackle Kevin Marks #5 of the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Even the Cowboys Micah Parsons hates the Dallas Cowboys. Or, at least he hates this Cowboys season. It is easy to understand. He has been in a long contract negotiation for a new deal. But he also missed significant time with an injury. And he watched numerous team mates go down with injuries. He has also seen the Cowboys season go down in flames with those injuries.

Just two weeks ago, Parsons, one of the best linebackers in the NFL, was back from his injury and still optimistic the Cowboys could make the playoffs even though their record was under water below .500. But disaster struck at the end of Monday night's loss to the Bengals at home. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter at 20-20, the Dallas defense forced a punt. The Cowboys Nick Vigil blocked that punt. Then team mate Amani Oruwariye attempted to scoop the bouncing ball. He muffed it and the Bengals recovered for a first down and later scored the winning touchdown. It was another home loss for the Cowboys as their record fell to 5-8.

COWBOYS MICAH PARSONS HATES THE TEAM

Cowboys Micah Parsons hates the Cowboys! He was probably the most distraught player on the sideline after the special teams goof up. When the game ended he bolted straight to the locker room. No handshakes with the other team. Nothing.

Parsons spoke to the media afterward and said he "wouldn't wish this on anybody...I don't want to say snowballing, but I feel like we are paying a due that's not fair."