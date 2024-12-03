North Fort Myers’ Tommy Bohanon’s Annual Softball Tournament Brings In $30,000 In Toys & Cash For Local Kids

The Tommy Bohanon Foundation's fifth annual softball tournament pulled in an amazing $30,000 in toys and cash donations on December 1 at the Northwest Cape Coral Softball Complex.

"We are trying to give the kids of Southwest Florida a Christmas that they wouldn't otherwise have, so to be able to come out here and raise $20,000 to $30,000 in toys and donations is huge because we don't want any kid to be left behind," said Bohanon, the former North Fort Myers athlete and NFL fullback who founded the organization.

Players paid their entry fees with toys that included everything from bikes to dolls. These presents, plus the money raised, will help fund a shopping trip for young athletes in need of support.

Professional softball players went head-to-head with local teams in friendly games. Each team brought toy donations to get in on the action. There were a number of vendors on site as well as bounce houses for the kids. Santa even made a guest appearance.