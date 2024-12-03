ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North Fort Myers’ Tommy Bohanon’s Annual Softball Tournament Brings In $30,000 In Toys & Cash For Local Kids

Erika Beasley
Chris Ivory #33 of the New York Jets is congratulated by his teammate Tommy Bohanon #40 after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium on November 8, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Tommy Bohanon Foundation's fifth annual softball tournament pulled in an amazing $30,000 in toys and cash donations on December 1 at the Northwest Cape Coral Softball Complex.

"We are trying to give the kids of Southwest Florida a Christmas that they wouldn't otherwise have, so to be able to come out here and raise $20,000 to $30,000 in toys and donations is huge because we don't want any kid to be left behind," said Bohanon, the former North Fort Myers athlete and NFL fullback who founded the organization.

Players paid their entry fees with toys that included everything from bikes to dolls. These presents, plus the money raised, will help fund a shopping trip for young athletes in need of support.

Professional softball players went head-to-head with local teams in friendly games. Each team brought toy donations to get in on the action. There were a number of vendors on site as well as bounce houses for the kids. Santa even made a guest appearance.

Thanks to everyone pitching in, many local families will get the help they need. Five years in, this yearly event keeps getting bigger. Year-round, the foundation works hard to support kids in sports throughout the community.

Tommy Bohanon
Erika BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Travis Kelce movie about veterans
NFLTravis Kelce Produced A Movie About Veterans And It Looks AmazingBrian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
Famous Jameis Winston
NFLFamous Jameis Winston Is The Most Entertaining NFL PlayerCraig Shemon
NFL Thanksgiving Triple Header
NFLNFL Thanksgiving Triple Header Promises ExcitementCraig Shemon
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect