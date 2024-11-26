Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The annual NFL Thanksgiving triple header promises excitement for fans across the country Thursday! The early game kicks off at 12:30 eastern time on CBS. The holiday staple Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle. The 4:30pm game features an NFC East rivalry. The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys. And finally we cap off the holiday with the Miami Dolphins traveling to face the Green Bay Packers. By the way the weather will be cold!

The first game in our NFL Thanksgiving triple header features the red-hot Lions who have won 9 in a row and have reached 10 wins in consecutive years for the first time in their sluggish history. While their offense receives a ton of attention, their defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in 10 quarters. The Bears are finding their way with a rookie quarterback and enter this short week coming off an overtime loss vs. the Vikings. They might be tired.

Our second game in our NFL Thanksgiving triple header gives us two teams going nowhere. In fact, our quarterback matchup will be Tommy DeVito vs Cooper Rush. Yikes. The Giants just waived their starting QB Daniel Jones and the Cowboys Dak Prescott suffered a season ending injury weeks ago.

The night cap for our NFL Thanksgiving triple header is the most intriguing game of the day. The Dolphins have won three in a row and they look like they are getting their act together. Meanwhile the Packers have a knack for winning close games and they remain on the Lions' tail in the division standings. The weather will be cold and the Dolphins typically don't fare well in those conditions.

NFL THANKSGIVING TRIPLE HEADER WILL BE AWESOME!