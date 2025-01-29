New Orleans Saints Coaching Search Disaster An Embarrassment

The New Orleans Saints coaching search is a disaster. The best candidate they interviewed was former Packers and recent Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. He was a good candidate who has been to the playoffs 12 of his 18 years at the helm of a team. Oh, and he won a Super Bowl with the Packers back in the day. But he has officially withdrawn his candidacy.

Since all of the other coaching vacancies have filled up that means McCarthy would rather not coach and earn millions of dollars than coach the Saints. Two days ago a report suggested McCarthy's interview with general manager Mickey Loomis did not go well. It seems Loomis wanted some control over McCarthy's staff and he wanted to keep some assistant coaches from this past year. That would be a deal breaker in most coaching searches.

Now it appears Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the front runner in New Orleans but he has a Super Bowl to prepare for. It's possible he could remain with a good Eagles team and, like McCarthy, wait for a better opportunity next year.

New Orleans Saints Coaching Search: Then the Saints might turn to their interim coach Darren Rizzi who got them to the finish line this past season after they fired Dennis Allen. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka or Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are possible coaches for New Orleans. Numerous other candidates have turned down interviews with the Saints. That is amazing because there are only 32 NFL head coaching gigs available in the world and they pay million of dollars in guaranteed salary!

The Saints job may not be the best because of weak ownership in Gayle Benson. And with aging Derek Carr at quarterback there seems to be no plan at that position. On the good side there is some talent on the roster and the Saints play in a weak NFC South division where a meager 9-8 record could win the division and get you to the playoffs.