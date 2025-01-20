The AFC Title Game Everyone Wanted: Bills vs Chiefs

The AFC title game everybody wanted... Bills vs Chiefs is what we will get. And we get the feeling most of the country will be rooting for the Bills Sunday night.

On one hand everybody has grown tired of the Chiefs as they attempt to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls. They've been great since coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes paired up in Kansas City. But America is tired of watching them win. They are tired of the entire Taylor Swift - Travis Kelce relationship. And they are tired of Mahomes and the Chiefs getting the benefit of the doubt on every penalty. The NFL actually has an image problem when it comes to officials and Chiefs games. When defenders accidentally breathe on Mahomes they draw a penalty for roughing the quarterback.

AFC TITLE GAME:

So now it is up to the Bills to knock them off Sunday and earn a trip to the Super Bowl. There is a lot of history to unpack here. First of all, America had to watch the Bills get to four straight Super Bowls in the 90's and lose them all. Second, the Bills and Chiefs have history as AFC rivals. Without reliving all of it, the January 2022 playoff game between the two in KC had the Bills take a 36-33 lead with :13 seconds left. But the Chiefs chunked two plays and kicked a game tying field 49 yard field goal at the horn.

Then in overtime, Mahomes completed 6 of 6 passes including a game winning touchdown. Bills QB Josh Allen never saw the field again after taking the lead with :13 seconds remaining in regulation. And that was the second year in a row where the Chiefs ended the Bills season.