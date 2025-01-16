ContestsEvents
The Most Exciting NFL Playoff Storylines

Craig Shemon
Exciting NFL playoff stroylines

Here are the most exciting NFL playoff storylines heading into the weekend. We are down to the Elite 8 as we enter the Divisional Playoff Round. Our intrigue starts with Sunday night's game in Buffalo where the Bills are one point underdogs at home. Temperatures in Buffalo will drop to 7 degrees before the night is over. Josh Allen and the Bills thrive in the cold, at home, in the playoffs.

On the other side, the Ravens come into the game with probable MVP Lamar Jackson and his running mate Derrick Henry. A double dose of these two players could be worth the price of admission. But I will remain in my warm home and watch on TV!

The earlier game on Sunday features the Rams at the Eagles. Again, winter weather is in the forecast. Will that be a disadvantage to the team from sunny Los Angeles? Both teams still have a ton of DNA on their rosters with recent Super Bowl experience.

On Saturday, we will revisit the rest vs rust debate. The Texans come into Kansas City with the momentum of a convincing playoff win against the Chargers under their belts. Meanwhile the Chiefs are coming off a bye. However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, due to injuries and rest, has not thrown a live pass since Christmas Day!

Other exciting NFL playoff storylines: Saturday night features a top seeded Detroit Lions team that has not had a bye since Week 5 and has been decimated by injuries all season long. Yet here they are with their Super Bowl or Bust mantra versus an up and coming Washington Commanders team led by an exciting rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Sit back and enjoy all the action. We will carry all of the games on ESPN Southwest Florida. For the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm ET.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
