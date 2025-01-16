Here are the most exciting NFL playoff storylines heading into the weekend. We are down to the Elite 8 as we enter the Divisional Playoff Round. Our intrigue starts with Sunday night's game in Buffalo where the Bills are one point underdogs at home. Temperatures in Buffalo will drop to 7 degrees before the night is over. Josh Allen and the Bills thrive in the cold, at home, in the playoffs.

On the other side, the Ravens come into the game with probable MVP Lamar Jackson and his running mate Derrick Henry. A double dose of these two players could be worth the price of admission. But I will remain in my warm home and watch on TV!

EXCITING NFL PLAYOFF STORYLINES

The earlier game on Sunday features the Rams at the Eagles. Again, winter weather is in the forecast. Will that be a disadvantage to the team from sunny Los Angeles? Both teams still have a ton of DNA on their rosters with recent Super Bowl experience.

On Saturday, we will revisit the rest vs rust debate. The Texans come into Kansas City with the momentum of a convincing playoff win against the Chargers under their belts. Meanwhile the Chiefs are coming off a bye. However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, due to injuries and rest, has not thrown a live pass since Christmas Day!

Other exciting NFL playoff storylines: Saturday night features a top seeded Detroit Lions team that has not had a bye since Week 5 and has been decimated by injuries all season long. Yet here they are with their Super Bowl or Bust mantra versus an up and coming Washington Commanders team led by an exciting rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.