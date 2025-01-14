Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold cost himself millions of dollars in future revenue based on his last two outings. At first he was cruising for a big payday. He and his Vikings won 14 games this season. And going into the last week of the regular season the Vikings had a realistic chance to win the NFC North. They also had a chance to capture the number-one seed in the NFC playoffs. Doing so would have secured him a hefty payday from either the Vikings or other NFL bidders. His contract expires in a few weeks.

The Sam Darnold story was set to have a major redemption chapter. The former number one pick of the draft who once claimed to see ghosts on the field was a major disappointment with the Jets. That may have been more on the Jets than Darnold as no quarterbacks have success there. After bouncing around with the 49ers and the lowly Panthers, Darnold was supposed to be a placeholder or veteran backup to bridge the Vikings from Kirk Cousins to rookie first rounder JJ McCarthy.

When McCarthy got hurt in camp the starting quarterback job in Minnesota was all Darnold's. He picked up the ball and had the best season of his career. Until the end.

VIKINGS QUARTERBACK SAM DARNOLD COST HIMSELF

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold cost himself millions! Last week in an NFC North showdown with the Lions, with the division and top seed at stake, Darnold played his worst game of the year. He was highly inaccurate. He missed numerous throws that he'd been making all year. Darnold completed 18 of 41 passes with zero touchdowns. He repeatedly came up empty in the redzone against a depleted Lions defense. The Vikings lost 31-9.

Monday night in a Wild Card playoff game against the Rams it was more of the same from Darnold as the Vikings season quickly ended with a 27-9 thud. In a span of eight days Darnold went from potentially becoming one of the highest paid players in the league to probably needing to sign another prove-it deal with a team. And that team won't be the Vikings as he has likely played his last game for Minnesota. Surely Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold cost himself millions of dollars in a little more than a week.